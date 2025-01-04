Breaking News
"He’s tried everything within his capabilities": Manjrekar on Virat Kohli

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Kohli was dismissed by Australian seamer Scott Boland for the fourth time in the series. This marked the eighth time in nine innings that Kohli fell prey to the same weakness

Sanjay Manjrekar and Virat Kohli

"He’s tried everything within his capabilities": Manjrekar on Virat Kohli
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Virat Kohli’s ongoing struggles against deliveries outside the off-stump, following Kohli’s dismissal on day two of the fifth Test against Australia. 


Kohli’s repeated dismissals to similar modes of attack have raised questions about his form, and Manjrekar opined that the batter is now grappling with self-doubt despite trying everything to overcome this glaring weakness.


Kohli was dismissed by Australian seamer Scott Boland for the fourth time in the series. This marked the eighth time in nine innings that Kohli fell prey to the same weakness.


Manjrekar shed light on what Kohli tried to do to combat this  issue, but to no avail.

“I mean, he’s gone back and he’s inside the batting crease. Now that is a very rare thing for Virat Kohli to do. You know, Virat Kohli loves getting outside the batting crease going forward. He’s tried everything within his capabilities and on this occasion he tried being inside the batting crease, same result.”

“Mark [Nicholas] makes a good point about him now having clear self-doubt with what has happened and with the sameness of the end for every innings,” said Manjrekar on Star Sports.

Manjrekar drew comparisons to other cricketing greats, acknowledging that even legends go through slumps, but rarely in such a consistent and identifiable manner.

“Lots of greats have gone through a rut, but not in the fashion where they’ve got out to one particular shot and the great has not been able to find a way,” he added.

