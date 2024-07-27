Holder helps West Indies fight back after early collapse

But former captain Holder and wicketkeeper Da Silva kept England at bay with a 109-run stand

Jason Holder celebrates his 50 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Jason Holder (59) and Joshua Da Silva (49) held firm in the second session after West Indies squandered a promising position on Day One of the third Test against England here on Friday.

At the time of going to press, West Indies were 246-8. Earlier, West Indies, who’d already lost this three-match series 0-2, were well-placed at 76-0 after captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss, only to then lose five wickets either side of lunch as they collapsed to 115-5. But former captain Holder and wicketkeeper Da Silva kept England at bay with a 109-run stand.

