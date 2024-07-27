Holder helps West Indies fight back after early collapse

Breaking News
Cricket News

Updated on: 27 July,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP |

But former captain Holder and wicketkeeper Da Silva kept England at bay with a 109-run stand

Jason Holder celebrates his 50 yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Jason Holder (59) and Joshua Da Silva (49) held firm in the second session after West Indies squandered a promising position on Day One of the third Test against England here on Friday. 


At the time of going to press, West Indies were 246-8. Earlier, West Indies, who’d already lost this three-match series 0-2, were well-placed at 76-0 after captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss, only to then lose five wickets either side of lunch as they collapsed to 115-5. But former captain Holder and wicketkeeper Da Silva kept England at bay with a 109-run stand.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


west indies england test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

