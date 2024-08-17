Breaking News
Holder scores half-ton as WI dismissed for 144 against SA

17 August,2024
Holder made 54 not out with six fours and one six and shared a key last-wicket partnership of 40 with Shamar Joseph (25). 

Jason Holder during his 54 not out v SA yesterday. Pic/AFP

Former skipper Jason Holder hit an undefeated half-century as West Indies were bowled out for 144 to trail South Africa by just 16 runs on the second day of the second Test on Friday. Holder made 54 not out with six fours and one six and shared a key last-wicket partnership of 40 with Shamar Joseph (25). 


West Indies resumed on their overnight score of 97-7 in reply to the Proteas’s 160 all out after an opening day which saw 17 wickets fall. Medium pacer Wiann Mulder took 4-32 for SA with fast bowler Nandre Burger claiming 3-49.



