Originally shared by Gill, the video offers a candid glimpse into Team India’s infectious energy

Photo: Screengrab/Shubman Gill Instagram

Listen to this article When Kohli, Gill, Rohit spiced up Holi with Amitabh Bachchan’s timeless hit: WATCH x 00:00

With Holi 2025 being celebrated in full swing across India, an old video featuring Indian cricketers recently resurfaced. The clip shows captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer reveling in the vibrant festivities inside a team bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the video even more special is the inclusion of an evergreen Bollywood classic, Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali, the Holi anthem from the 1981 film Silsila, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha.

Originally shared by Gill, the video offers a candid glimpse into Team India’s infectious energy. It kicks off with Kohli, ever the entertainer, vibing to Baby Calm Down, only for Gill to excitedly announce, “Piche Rang Barse baj rha hai”. Within moments, the festive spirit takes over, and the entire team, covered in bright hues, erupts into an unrestrained celebration, proving once again that Holi and Bollywood music are an unbeatable duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Fresh off their triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where they secured a historic victory against New Zealand in the final, India have now become the only team to win the prestigious tournament three times.

However, unlike the euphoric celebrations that followed their T20 World Cup victory in 2024, this time, there was no grand trophy parade. Reports suggest that the players had to swiftly transition from international glory to franchise commitments, as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 22. With the IPL being one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar, the players had little time to bask in their latest success before gearing up for the grueling tournament ahead.

As the IPL looms large, fans will now shift their focus to their favorite stars in action, but for now, this nostalgic glimpse into their Holi revelry continues to warm hearts across the nation.