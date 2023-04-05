Home and away format in WPL Season 2

“We are hoping to increase the number of teams but for the coming three seasons will remain five. We are surely looking at home and away format, we will see which time slot is available considering India’s international commitments,” Dhumal told PTI

Arun Dhumal. Pic/AFP

Buoyed by the success of the inaugural Women’s Premier League, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Tuesday said that they plan to introduce the home and away format from season two but the number of teams will remain five.

