Kane Williamson (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Honour and privilege to have captained this side": Kane Williamson x 00:00

After stepping down from the captaincy of New Zealand, Kane Williamson took to social media to express his thoughts about leading the side for eight years.

"An honour and a privilege to have captained this side. After 8 years, it's time to hand it over. Plenty of ups and downs, but all part of a wonderful journey with a great group of people. Excited for what's next for this team and the cricket we have coming up," Williamson wrote on Instagram.

After a shocking exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, Kane Williamson said that he would decline the national contract for the 2024-25 season and would also leave the leadership role for New Zealand's cricket team.

The 33-year-old has opted to take advantage of a particular set of circumstances this summer in which very little international cricket is being played in New Zealand during the January window. New Zealand plays virtually little cricket at home this season. The "Black Caps" will play eight test matches, including the India tour and a three-match home series against England in November and December, this year.

"Yeah, basically looking at the schedule ahead and having very little on it in the January window felt like it was a very nice opportunity to look at that. Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. My priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. I think I miss maybe a handful of games, if any, over a [four-week] period."

"Without a lot on in that window. I felt it was a nice opportunity ... something different to explore with the family," Williamson told NZ Cricket.

The Kiwi cricketer has always been secretive about his plans but this remains true as he approaches towards his 34th birthday.

"All major events and key series are things that certainly whet the appetite and are exciting prospects, but they are down the line. Managing my time as well as I can, after doing it for so many years is important, and I know NZC are really supportive of that. We'll have to see - but they are certainly exciting prospects," said the 33-year-old.