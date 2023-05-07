How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? What remains at stake?

Rohit Sharma and Co. may have forged a stuttering start to the season with two defeats, but have crawled back their way into the mix with only four matches to go

As things stand halfway through the tournament at the moment, defending champions Gujarat Titans are seated atop the table with Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants trailing them at second and third respectively. The battle for the third and fourth spots continues to intensify with four teams sharing ten points, i.e. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings, two at eight, i.e. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom, having bagged only six points so far.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the four playoff matches of the Indian Premier League 2023. After the conclusion of the league stage on May 21, the four teams will travel to the two cities, where the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at Chepauk on May 23 and 24, while the world's largest cricket stadium, in Ahmedabad, will conduct the Qualifier 2 and the Final on May 26 and 28.

Mumbai Indians at IPL 2023 so far: A brief overview

Rohit Sharma and Co. may have forged a stuttering start to the season with two defeats, but have crawled back their way into the mix with only four matches to go. Mumbai Indians will have to conjure up a decent performance in the final hurdle to earn a top-four berth. Additionally, they must also improve their net run rate to increase their chances of qualifying.

Mumbai Indians hold the record of winning the most IPL titles, but following its eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru its campaign opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side continued to stretch an unenviable record. Mumbai, in the process, lost 11 consecutive season openers. It last won the first match of its campaign back in 2012, when it beat archrival Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Before Mumbai’s losing streak began in season openers in 2012, it had won its first games of the 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 seasons. In 2008, in its first-ever IPL match, it went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at Wankhede.

After meeting the same fate against CSK, MI registered three fantastic wins over DC, KKR, and SRH. It was another stutter for two matches as they lost against PBKS and GT, before rallying back again with two wins against RR and PBKS. They have lost their most recent match against CSK and have ten points after ten matches. It has come in clusters for MI this season. When they have won, they have registered two wins at least in a row. And same goes for losses, which so far have come in a pair (2 consecutive losses) for them.

Mumbai Indians: Playoffs qualification scenario

To finish either first or second, the Paltans are required to win all of their remaining four matches. They can still finish in second position with 16 points, but that will require a much better Net Run Rate (NRR).

If MI win three out of their last four matches, they will make it to the Playoffs. Most likely, they will have to play the Eliminator as it could guarantee only a third or fourth-place finish.

Secondly, if MI win two out of their last four matches, they will finish on 14 points, which would require them to win in higher margins for a last-four berth. In this case, they will also have to depend on RCB, PBKS, and RR losing two of their last four matches. Lastly, if MI win only one or none of their remaining four matches, they will be out of the tournament.