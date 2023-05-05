Bat or bowl, Ishan Kishan exudes confidence in Mumbai Indians getting best results

Mumbai Indians may have won both their previous matches with record-breaking chases but wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is confident of the team getting the results even if they are asked to bat first, adding that they were 'ready for any conditions' as they take on Chennai Super Kings on Saturday

Ishan Kishan (Pic: AFP)

"Yeah, obviously that's not my call anyway, I think the management will decide what to do (whether we will choose to bat or bowl) but our intent is going to be very clear. Like if the ball is there to be hit, we'll go for it because you know in T20 cricket, you just need one or two good overs. We know they have got plenty of spinners on their side. Because we have played so many years of IPL we know how the wicket is going to play especially in Chennai, so we are ready for any conditions actually," Kishan told reporters.

Kishan was the Player of the Match in the team’s last match against Punjab Kings, where he blitzed 75 in just 41 deliveries as the team comfortably chased down a target of 215. Kishan said that the key to doing well in big chases was maximising the Powerplay. "I think it's very important when you're chasing such a big total, you need a good start. You need your powerplay to be good," added the 24-year-old.

Placing emphasis on the need to have a positive mindset, Ishan explained, "It was important not to let the bowlers dominate and instead put pressure on them. So that's the positive mindset we keep on in every game."

While CSK are currently placed third in the IPL 2023 points table, MI are placed sixth.

About facing Matheesha Pathirana, who has an action similar to the great Lasith Malinga, Kishan said, "I think there are so many technologies now, there are so many videos coming up, we will definitely watch his video what he's trying to do with the new ball. Also, we can't just focus on one bowler. Yes, we played Malinga in the nets also when he was with MI, so that gives us a lot of confidence. He was a legendary bowler. We practiced well when he was bowling."