WTC Final: Hussey picks Kohli, Rohit as key batters for India

Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Australia great Mike Hussey believes the collective experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play a pivotal role in determining India’s success in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, scheduled to be held from June 7 at The Oval.


“It’s hard to see past Virat Kohli. He is obviously coming back into some great form again in all forms of the game really, so both he and Rohit Sharma with the bat are going to be important for India,” Hussey was quoted as saying by ICC. 


Also Read: WTC Final 2023 prize money: How much will the winners take home?


The Australian thinks Indian pacers can make a difference at The Oval, but Australia’s quality pacers that include skipper Pat Cummins and experienced left-armer Mitchell Starc will prove difficult to handle. “Pat Cummins [is a key for Australia] and Josh Hazlewood might be fit again which would be nice for Australia,” he said.

