WTC Final 2023 prize money: How much will the winners take home?

The champions of next month's high-profile World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home USD 1.6 million in prize money

WTC Final (Pic: AFP)

The champions of next month's high-profile World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home USD 1.6 million in prize money, while runners-up will get richer by USD 800,000, the ICC announced on Friday. The championship decider will be played at The Oval, London from June 7-11 with June 12 as the reserve day.

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2019-21, that is, a total purse of USD 3.8 million besides the WTC Mace.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with USD 1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago, courtesy an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine teams will get a share in the USD 3.8 million purse with South Africa earning USD 450,000 for finishing third in the WTC 2021-23 standings.

England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth spot, will bag USD 350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn USD 200,000.

The remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will be rewarded with a sum of USD 100,000 each.

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently praised the character shown by individuals in India's journey to the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final but feels that the job is not done yet and they have to get the best result in the summit clash against Australia.

"After the World Test Championship [2021 Final] in Southampton, we quickly had to regroup and get ready for the next cycle. I thought in that cycle we played some really, really tough cricket. We were challenged a lot of times and I thought to come out of that was obviously going to take a lot of character from not just a few individuals, but everyone," Rohit said in a video released by BCCI.