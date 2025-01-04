Breaking News
I am not going anywhere Rohit Sharma reveals he voluntarily stood down from decisive SCG Test

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Sydney
mid-day online correspondent |

Across five innings, Rohit has managed only 31 runs, averaging a mere 6.20

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Embattled India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday finally addressed his omission from the Sydney Test, asserting that it was his own decision to step down from the team.


Rohit’s form had been under scrutiny since he joined the squad for the second match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With India trailing 1-2 heading into the fifth Test, his batting had come under intense criticism. Across five innings, he has managed only 31 runs, averaging a mere 6.20.


Amid these concerns, Rohit pulled out of the Sydney Test, leading to widespread reports suggesting he had been dropped. Instead, Jasprit Bumrah was appointed as the captain for the decisive fifth and final Test.


However, during the lunch break on Day 2, Rohit clarified his position in an interview with Star Sports, explaining that he wasn’t dropped or opting out, but had voluntarily stepped aside to allow an in-form player to take his place.

“I wasn't dropped or opted out. I stood down. I’ll say one thing and it will have 50 interpretations, but I had a conversation with the coach and the selector. It was a very simple chat. I’m not making runs right now; I’m not in form, and it's a crucial game. We need an in-form player. Our batting order isn’t in good shape at the moment. Out-of-form players can’t carry the team right now. That was the simple thought process for me. I believed it was important to tell the coach and the selector, and they supported my decision,” said Rohit.

Shubman Gill replaced Rohit in the playing XI for the match.

Rohit ended the conversation with his signature wit when the presenter mentioned how it was an honour to have him as the captain. With a smile, he replied, “I’m not going anywhere (laughs).”

More updates to follow...

rohit sharma India vs Australia jasprit bumrah border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Shubman Gill

