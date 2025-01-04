Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > The world deserves to know who made call on Rohits omission

The world deserves to know who made call on Rohit’s omission

Updated on: 04 January,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Sydney
R Kaushik |

Top

Did Sharma offer to skip Sydney Test, or was he nudged in that direction by Gambhir and Agarkar?

The world deserves to know who made call on Rohit’s omission

Rohit Sharma during the third Test against Australia in Brisbane last month. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
The world deserves to know who made call on Rohit’s omission
x
00:00

The worst kept secret in the cricketing world was finally out in the open on Friday morning when Jasprit Bumrah, and not Rohit Sharma, waited for Pat Cummins at the toss to set the ball rolling in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. By late Thursday evening local time, it was obvious that Rohit would not play the series decider against Australia, though even 24 hours later, there was no official word on the sequence of events that led to this unprecedented move in Indian cricket.



Never before has the Indian captain sat out a Test where he has been available for selection. All stakeholders of the sport in India deserved to know how and by whom this call was made. Was it Rohit who offered to skip this game because he has only made 31 runs in five innings this series? Or was he nudged in that direction by head coach Gautam Gambhir and selector on tour, Ajit Agarkar, also the chairman of the selection panel?


If India don’t make the final of the World Test Championship, as looks likely at this stage with Australia needing only one win in three matches to set up a Lord’s clash with South Africa, it’s more than possible that Rohit has played his last Test. If that’s the case, it’s a shame that he didn’t get a better send-off. Admittedly, international sport might not be the stage for emotion or sentiment, but there is a certain sensitivity with which seismic moves need to be handled, and that definitely hasn’t been the case this time around.

Rohit has been a wonderful ambassador for Indian cricket and has reshaped the approach and mindset of the team over the last two and a half-plus years since he became the all-format captain. Despite his travails over the last three and a half months, he will go down as one of India’s more influential Test openers since taking over that role late in his career, in October 2019, and a terrific leader with great tactical smarts.

“It was an emotional decision because he has been captain for a long time,” Rishabh Pant, India’s top-scorer with 40, said at the end of Friday’s play. “We see him as a leader of the team. There are some decisions that you are not involved in, they are the (team) management’s calls. I was not part of that conversation. I can’t explain more than that.”

Rohit spent about half an hour on the outfield with his colleagues in the morning before leaving for the dressing room, and was caught on camera sitting in the viewing area, watching the proceedings poker-faced. One can only imagine what must be going through his mind, irrespective of whose decision it was for him not to play this game.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma jasprit bumrah Pat Cummins India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK