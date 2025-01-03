Even before the out-of-form opening batsman was dropped for the crucial Sydney clash, Indian media had speculated that Rohit could retire from Test cricket after the series

Rohit Sharma rose from humble beginnings to captain India but he was axed Friday for the decisive fifth Test against Australia to nudge the 'Hitman' closer to retirement.

Even before the out-of-form opening batsman was dropped for the crucial Sydney clash, Indian media had speculated that Rohit could retire from Test cricket after the series. The 37-year-old quit T20 international cricket last year after lifting the World Cup. He is yet to call time on his ODI career.

If this is it for Rohit in Tests -- the team insisted he was 'rested' -- it would be an ignominious late chapter in the career of the Indian great. As a youngster Rohit studied on a scholarship because his family was unable to afford monthly fees of a few dollars. He overcame all odds to become a cricketing superstar, especially in the white-ball game, his feats including taking his country to World Cup glory in 2024.

He is also the only batsman to have scored three double-centuries in one-day internationals. Prior to his drop-off in form, Rohit gave India real firepower at the top of the innings and his selfless approach allowed the rest of the batsmen to play freely. But the man dubbed the "Hitman" for getting to big scores quickly in spectacular style failed to get past 10 runs in any of his five innings in Australia. He had called his performances "disturbing" while there was also mounting criticism about his decisions as captain.

Rohit missed the first Test in Perth for the birth of his second child, with Jasprit Bumrah assuming the captaincy and playing a starring role with the ball in a big India win. With India trailing 2-1 in the series, vice-captain Bumrah was named to lead the team at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the visitors battle to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit's numbers under Rahul Dravid

Rohit's first assignment as captain came in March 2022, during India's home series against Sri Lanka. Since then, he has captained India in 16 Test matches under Dravid's coaching. Out of these 16 matches, India secured 10 victories, suffered four losses, and saw two games end in a draw. With a win percentage of 62.5%, Rohit demonstrated his effectiveness as a captain, especially in the early stages of his leadership role.

No. of matches India won India lost Matches drawn 16 10 4 2

Rohit's numbers under Gautam Gambhir

The dynamics, however, shifted when Gambhir took over as India’s head coach in July 2024. Gambhir’s first series in charge came during India’s tour of Sri Lanka, and since then, the team has experienced a noticeable decline in performance.

India have played three Test series under Gambhir's leadership, with disappointing results that have raised questions about the team’s strategy and leadership. Rohit, who has captained the side in eight matches since Gambhir’s appointment, has seen his leadership record falter. With just a win percentage of 25 per cent during this period, the shift in team dynamics under Gambhir has been less than favourable for Rohit and the Indian team.

No. of matches India won India lost Matches drawn 8 2 5 1

One of the key factors behind Rohit's struggles under Gambhir's coaching is the contrasting approach to leadership. Gambhir is known for his aggressive style, both as a player and as a coach. His emphasis on intent, aggression, and proactive decision-making has sometimes clashed with Rohit’s more cautious, thoughtful approach.

Rohit’s inability to fully embrace Gambhir’s more aggressive philosophy has resulted in a strained period for both the captain and the team. The inconsistency in India’s performances since Gambhir's appointment has been a cause for concern, with Rohit's leadership coming under scrutiny in this new, more aggressive regime.