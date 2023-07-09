Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I cant bat like Pujara Shaw

I can’t bat like Pujara: Shaw

Updated on: 09 July,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

“Personally, I feel I don’t have to change my game, but a little smarter than what I am. I can’t bat like Pujara sir bats or Pujara sir can’t bat like me

I can’t bat like Pujara: Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Listen to this article
I can’t bat like Pujara: Shaw
x
00:00

After a bright start to his career, Prithvi Shaw has now slipped down the India pecking order, but the Mumbai youngster on Saturday said he is banking on his natural “aggressive” game to score runs and earn his place back in the national side.


Shaw last appeared for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Colombo in July 2021. “Personally, I feel I don’t have to change my game, but a little smarter than what I am. I can’t bat like Pujara sir bats or Pujara sir can’t bat like me.


“So, what I am trying to do are those things that have brought me here till, for example, the aggressive batting, I don’t like to change that,” said Shaw after West Zone’s Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone at Alur.


Also Read: Prithvi Shaw likely to play for Northamptonshire after Duleep Trophy

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

prithvi shaw cheteshwar pujara Duleep Trophy cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK