“Personally, I feel I don’t have to change my game, but a little smarter than what I am. I can’t bat like Pujara sir bats or Pujara sir can’t bat like me

Prithvi Shaw

Listen to this article I can’t bat like Pujara: Shaw x 00:00

After a bright start to his career, Prithvi Shaw has now slipped down the India pecking order, but the Mumbai youngster on Saturday said he is banking on his natural “aggressive” game to score runs and earn his place back in the national side.

Shaw last appeared for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Colombo in July 2021. “Personally, I feel I don’t have to change my game, but a little smarter than what I am. I can’t bat like Pujara sir bats or Pujara sir can’t bat like me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, what I am trying to do are those things that have brought me here till, for example, the aggressive batting, I don’t like to change that,” said Shaw after West Zone’s Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone at Alur.

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw likely to play for Northamptonshire after Duleep Trophy

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever