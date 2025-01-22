Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I did not allow my self confidence to go down Mohammed Shami

"I did not allow my self-confidence to go down": Mohammed Shami

Updated on: 22 January,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will do well in the forthcoming Champions trophy

Mohammed Shami

Listen to this article
"I did not allow my self-confidence to go down": Mohammed Shami
x
00:00

Mohammed Shami has put his injury layoff in perspective, stressing that injuries are part and parcel of sports. 


“If you have hunger for success, you can make a comeback. I kept telling myself this while I was injured. I did not allow my self-confidence to go down and just concentrated on the rehabilitation schedule,” the India fast bowler said during a function organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday when the state’s women’s team was felicitated and Wednesday’s inauguration of the Jhulan Goswami Stand was announced.  


Also Read: "I think it’s great to be able to have families on the tour with you": Jos Buttler amid new BCCI diktat


Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will do well in the forthcoming Champions trophy. “I thought after getting a hundred in the Perth Test, Virat will score heavily in the series, but all cricketers have to go through lean form, He has scored 80 international hundreds so far. 

These statistics will give him the confidence to come back to form. I am sure if Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can bowl to the best of their ability, India will dominate in the Champions Trophy,” said Ganguly, who led India in the 2002 and 2004 editions of the Champions Trophy. India shared the honours with hosts Sri Lanka in 2002.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohammed shami sourav ganguly virat kohli rohit sharma Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK