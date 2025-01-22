"I did not allow my self-confidence to go down": Mohammed Shami

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will do well in the forthcoming Champions trophy

Mohammed Shami has put his injury layoff in perspective, stressing that injuries are part and parcel of sports.

“If you have hunger for success, you can make a comeback. I kept telling myself this while I was injured. I did not allow my self-confidence to go down and just concentrated on the rehabilitation schedule,” the India fast bowler said during a function organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday when the state’s women’s team was felicitated and Wednesday’s inauguration of the Jhulan Goswami Stand was announced.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will do well in the forthcoming Champions trophy. “I thought after getting a hundred in the Perth Test, Virat will score heavily in the series, but all cricketers have to go through lean form, He has scored 80 international hundreds so far.

These statistics will give him the confidence to come back to form. I am sure if Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can bowl to the best of their ability, India will dominate in the Champions Trophy,” said Ganguly, who led India in the 2002 and 2004 editions of the Champions Trophy. India shared the honours with hosts Sri Lanka in 2002.