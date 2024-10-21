"I don't necessarily play in traditional style...": Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra said that as far as his batting approach is concerned, he is well aware of the class of his opposition and focuses on manipulating their lengths and getting in good positions to score. The youngster played a knock of 134 runs which helped his side to take a lead of 365 runs

Rachin Ravindra (Pic: File Pic)

New Zealand's rising star Rachin Ravindra said that his Indian heritage helped him to play spin between during the first Test match against Team India.

Rachin Ravindra was born to Bengaluru parents in New Zealand. He shone in the Kiwis' first Test win against India in India after 36 years. The youngster played a knock of 134 runs which helped his side to take a lead of 365 runs. In the run chase of 107 runs, Rachin Ravindra played an unbeaten knock of 39 runs by guiding the "Black Caps" to a historic win.

Speaking exclusively on JioCinema, 'Player of the Match' Rachin, shared insights into his approach against spin after New Zealand's victory over India in the 1st Test of the series.

Reflecting on his game plan, Ravindra said: "I do not necessarily play in the traditional style of Westerners who come over here. I have Indian heritage and have played a lot of cricket in India, which has helped me develop those game plans. I am not a massive sweeper or reverse sweeper, so I stick to my strengths. I was able to play against the spin, and with fewer fielders on that side, it helped me accumulate runs."

He also opened up on playing in Bengaluru by saying that the city is special for him, both on and off the field due to his family connections.

"Bengaluru is always special for me, not just for cricket but off the field too. It is a great city, and I feel very welcomed by the fans and the people here. Having family connections here makes it even more special, as I don't get to see them often. Playing in front of them is always an amazing feeling," he said.

Rachin Ravindra said that as far as his batting approach is concerned, he is well aware of the class of his opposition and focuses on manipulating their lengths and getting in good positions to score.

"I was able to get some good practice in Chennai before this series, and that definitely helped," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)