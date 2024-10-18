"It was a blunder because there was a lot of moisture on the pitch. Credit goes to New Zealand. I was not expecting that India would get out so quickly," Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel. With India in the backseat and the Kiwis firmly in control, the Rohit-led side will look to turn the tide on Day 3

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "I feel Rohit's reflexes have gone slightly weak": Basit Ali x 00:00

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali called out Team India's decision to bat after winning the toss and labelled it as a "blunder."

ADVERTISEMENT

Basit Ali further stated that Rohit Sharma's reflexes looked very weak in both batting and fielding departments during the first Test match against New Zealand.

After opting to bat, Team India registered an unwanted record to their name as they were bowled out for just 46 runs. This was the lowest-ever total posted by the Indian team in a Test innings at home.

Rohit's decision to bat after winning the toss under overcast conditions certainly took a lot of people by surprise.

New Zealand pacers Matt Henry, William O'Rourke and Tim Southee made the most of the opportunity to bowl first in the match.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 1st Test: Kiwi pace attack shatters India

"It was a blunder because there was a lot of moisture on the pitch. Credit goes to New Zealand. I was not expecting that India would get out so quickly," Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

India's woes increased after Devon Conway's belligerent 91.

With India in trouble, a couple of chances went begging rubbing salt on India's wounds. Conway edged the ball which fell short before the second slip. Another chance flew past between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Basit pointed out India's lack of fielding standards and even said that Rohit's reflexes had dropped after witnessing him struggle with the bat and on the field.

"The fielding was not up to mark. It was a bad shot from Rohit. I feel Rohit's reflexes have gone slightly weak both in batting and slip," Basit Ali added.

After struggling to execute his strokes at the top, he tried hitting a cover drive against Southee. But the ball nipped back to breach Rohit's defence and hit the top of the leg stump.

With India in the backseat and the Kiwis firmly in control, the Rohit-led side will look to turn the tide on Day 3.

(With ANI Inputs)