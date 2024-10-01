I get feedback from my father after every game: Jemimah

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Ivan is a renowned local cricket coach in Mumbai and was instrumental in shaping up Jemimah as a cricketer in Mumbai

Jemimah Rodrigues

Right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who will be seen in action for India in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from October 3, said she still receives feedback from her father Ivan after every match.


Ivan is a renowned local cricket coach in Mumbai and was instrumental in shaping up Jemimah as a cricketer in Mumbai. “I get feedback from my father after every game. He knows my game inside out and he also knows how I feel, what I think, because he’s seen me up close and personal.”


India go bang, bang!


“One thing I know about him is that he’ll not say things just for the sake of saying things. It’s very raw and he is very honest and that’s what I like. Before any match, I call him and we pray together. Even before practice sessions, he’ll call me, and he’ll ask me to practice certain things that might help me in the match,” she said in the latest episode of the DC podcast.

