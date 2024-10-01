Like he did in the ODI and T20 World Cups, selfless skipper Rohit attacks from front in search of a result after losing two days

India’s captain Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

It’s only a selfless and aggressive captain like Rohit Sharma who can make a dead match come alive. In recent times we have seen how aggressively the Indian skipper has handled the team and led from the front with his aggressive batting at the top in both ODIs and T20Is. And after only 35 overs could be bowled in the first three days due to rain and a wet outfield, the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park stadium seemed dead and buried. But Rohit is not one to sit back and moan and groan.

Rohit Sharma hammers a six against Bangladesh yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma first handled his bowling attack very well to bundle out the visitors just after the lunch interval and then set the tempo for quick runs by hammering the first two balls he faced for successive sixes. He did not play safe at any moment and declared the innings late in the evening to grab two rival wickets to keep alive the hopes of a win, going into the final day today.

When play finally got underway in bright sunshine on Monday, the Indian bowlers bowled their hearts out to wind up the Bangladesh first innings for a mere 233 runs. What followed from the Indian batters over the next 35 overs put even the so-called Bazball cricket into the shade as they scored at a whopping rate of 8.22 runs per over to declare the innings at 285-9 with 19 overs left before close. With a small lead of 52 runs, in the remaining period, they then grabbed two wickets for 26 runs.

Crucial role played by WTC

The World Test Championship has clearly given context to Test cricket. In the past, in such a rain-hit match, the players would’ve played only for personal milestones, but not anymore. A Test win earns 12 points while a draw only four. In a close race to the WTC final, missing out on eight points can prove fatal. That’s why the spectators were witness to some thrilling cricket on the fourth day after nearly two full days were washed out, leaving the match dead and buried. Credit must go to the Indian think-tank for bringing the match alive, so much so, that the final day’s play has become interesting with the possibility of a result.



Yashasvi Jaiswal during his 72 yesterday. Pic/AFP

India bowled and fielded brilliantly in the morning as all the bowlers were fired up. Jasprit Bumrah, who was listless on the opening day, was a different bowler and troubled the batters with late movement. He claimed the important wicket of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim to open a window for his team. Thereafter, wickets kept falling regularly. It was only Mominul Haque, who held one end up and played a lone hand to remain unbeaten on 107. It was his 13th Test century, the most by a Bangladesh batter, ahead of Mushfiqur’s 11 and Tamim Iqbal’s 10.

Sadly for Mominul, he did not get much support as Bangladesh’s innings terminated under 30 more overs in the morning. Thereafter, all eyes were on the Indian batters, to see what strategy they would adopt to put their rivals under pressure. India openers, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out firing on all cylinders. They made their intentions clear, garnering 50 runs within three overs, the quickest in world cricket history. And despite losing wickets, they continued scoring briskly. India got to 100 in 10.1 overs, the fastest in Tests, where ball-by-ball data is available. They got to 250 in just 30.1 overs, again the fastest in Tests. Almost every Indian batter contributed, Jaiswal 72 off 51, Rohit 23 in 11, Shubman Gill 39 in 36, Virat Kohli 47 in 35 and KL Rahul , a brisk 68 from only 43 deliveries.

Brave option

Rather than piling up runs with steady batting, collecting a lead of 200-plus, and then trying to bowl out Bangladesh in the second stint, India chose the braver option of getting a small lead and trying to wrap up the match by chasing a target on the final day. It remains to be seen if the Bangladesh batters succumb and hand India a much-needed victory.

India’s route to 2025 WTC final

After the Bangladesh series, India will play eight more Tests—three at home against New Zealand and five away against Australia as they look to qualify for next year’s World Test Championship final. However, the outcome of the ongoing Kanpur Test against Bangladesh could alter India’s path to the WTC final. If India register a 2-0 series whitewash over Bangladesh, then Rohit Sharma & Co will need to win any three of their remaining eight Tests. But, if the second Test against Bangladesh ends in a draw, India will then need to register five wins and one draw in their remaining eight Tests. However, if Bangladesh win the Kanpur Test, then India will need to register a 3-0 series sweep against New Zealand.

27,012

No of international runs scored by Virat Kohli, making him only the fourth player to go past 27,000-plus runs

3.0

No of overs India took to reach 50, the fastest ever in men’s Tests. India were also fastest to the 100, 150, 200, and 250 marks

8.22

India’s run rate in the first innings, which is the highest ever for a men’s Test innings