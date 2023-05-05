Suryakumar left no area untouched with his trademark innovative shots while sharing a match-winning partnership of 116 for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan to help Mumbai chase down 215 with seven balls to spare

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his 50 on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 'I’m always prepared for situations like getting 12 or 14 runs in an over': Surya x 00:00

In Mumbai Indians’s successful chase of 215 against Punjab Kings, Suryakumar Yadav was all class, scoring a whirlwind 66 off 31 balls. The right-handed batter, coming in as an Impact Player, hit eight fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 212.9.



Suryakumar left no area untouched with his trademark innovative shots while sharing a match-winning partnership of 116 for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan to help Mumbai chase down 215 with seven balls to spare.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David carry Mumbai to six-wicket win

Asked about his preparations for acing tough scenarios, Suryakumar said, “I always prepare for these situations, if I have to get 12 or 14 runs an over, what are the shots I can play? So when I am sitting at the innings break or when the batters before me are batting that’s what I think about.”

Suryakumar signed off by saying he should have finished off the chase as he did previously in the tournament. Though the duo fell in the backend of the chase, Tilak Varma and Tim David kept the attack going to complete the chase with seven balls to spare.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever