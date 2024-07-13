‘I’m just really proud’: James Anderson

Retiring England pacer James Anderson says it was the greatest honour to represent his nation for such a long time; hosts rout West Indies by innings and 114 runs to go 1-0 up in three-match series

James Anderson at Lord’s, London, yesterday

England great James Anderson said he felt “really proud” after bringing down the curtain on a remarkable Test career with a thumping win over the West Indies at Lord’s.

His final appearance before international retirement saw the 41-year-old paceman take a typically frugal 3-32 in 16 overs as the West Indies were dismissed for just 136 on Friday to give England victory by an innings and 114 runs inside three days.

The England selectors had already agreed with Anderson that this first of a three-match series would represent his farewell to national on-field service as they look to rebuild ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia. Anderson, now set to mentor England’s quicks for the rest of the season, bowed out with a remarkable 704 wickets from 188 Tests. Only spinners Shane Warne (708 Test wickets) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) have enjoyed more bowling success at this level, with India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar (200 matches) the lone cricketer to have played more Tests than Anderson.

England’s James Anderson (third from left) celebrates a WI wicket with his teammates yesterday. Pics/Bipin Patel

“It’s been quite an amazing week,” Anderson told Sky Sports. “I’ve been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground, and the lads as well. I’m just proud of what I’ve achieved.

“Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up, and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I’m still trying to hold them [tears] back now but I think I am just really proud,” added Anderson after ending his Test career where it started—with a debut against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in 2003.

“Playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, so I’m just happy that I’ve made it this far, happy that I’ve been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career. Playing for England is the best job in the world and I’ve been privileged to do it for a long time,” he added.

England captain Ben Stokes hailed Anderson, saying: “He has just been an incredible inspiration to so many people...The amount of games and wickets he’s taken are just absolutely phenomenal.”

Brief scores

West Indies 121 & 136 (G Motie 31*; G Atkinson 5-61, J Anderson 3-32, B Stokes 2-25) lost to England 371 by an innings and 114 runs

