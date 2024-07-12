James Anderson bows out of Test cricket with a win over West Indies

James Anderson's (704) test career came to an end with four wickets behind the Australian legend Shane Warner's tally of 708 wickets. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list with 800 wickets. Playing for England he added in an interview with Sky Sports, is the best job in the world. I've been privileged to have done it for a long time

James Anderson (Pic: File Pic)

One of the finest fast bowlers in the game, James Anderson bowed out of international cricket by helping England win the match by an innings and 114 runs against West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground.

James Anderson in the last test match against West Indies claimed three wickets for 32 runs in the second innings as they were dismissed for 136 a little over an hour into the third day's play.

One of those wickets came on Friday, with Anderson enticing an edge behind off Joshua Da Silva with a delivery that seamed away. It was classic Anderson, unlike the caught-and-bowled chance he dropped off Gudakesh Motie with England needing just one more wicket for victory.

He fell to his knees and covered his face with his hand. Soon, he was walking off the field at the home of cricket in front of his parents, wife and children to a standing ovation after Gus Atkinson took the final wicket.

The morning had started with Anderson, who doesn't like being the centre of attention, looking emotional after being given a guard of honour from both teams and a first standing ovation from the crowd when he came out at the start of the day's play.

Speaking after the match while holding a pint of Guinness in the England dressing room, Anderson said: I feel about 55 after the overs I bowled this week.

Playing for England he added in an interview with Sky Sports, is the best job in the world. I've been privileged to have done it for a long time.

Atkinson, who represents the future of English pace bowling, took three of the wickets after the Windies resumed on 79-6 still 171 runs adrift of making England batting again and had match figures of 12-106 on test debut. He became the first England bowler to get a 10-wicket haul in a test at home since Alec Bedser in 1946.

James Anderson ended his test career where it started 21 years ago when he ran in to bowl against Zimbabwe at Lord's with tinges of blond in his hair.

"I've been lucky to play with some amazing players, some of the most talented cricketers that have ever played the game, he said. "And more importantly some really good blokes and friends I have made for life."

Part of me is jealous that these lads get to experience that for the next few years, he said, looking around the dressing room as his teammates listened to his every word. "The advice I would pass on to them is just enjoy every moment because it's a great ride."

(With AP Inputs)