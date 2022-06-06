I made a mistake: Bhajji on slapping Sreesanth

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Harbhajan joined Sreesanth in a video chat with cricket presenter Vikram Sathaye on Glance LIVE Fest, and revealed how “embarrassed” he felt about the incident

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth. Pics/AFP


Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has apologised to S Sreesanth for the slapgate incident that happened during the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

Harbhajan was leading Mumbai Indians in the match against Kings XI Punjab in the absence of regular skipper Sachin Tendulkar. 




On Saturday, Harbhajan joined Sreesanth in a video chat with cricket presenter Vikram Sathaye on Glance LIVE Fest, and revealed how “embarrassed” he felt about the incident.


“What happened was wrong. I made a mistake. Because of me, my teammate had to face embarrassment. I was embarrassed. It should not have happened,” he said.

