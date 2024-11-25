Kumar was quick to hit back at the comment, taking to social media to defend his legacy and achievements

(L-R) Vinay Kumar, Sanjay Manjrekar (Pic: AFP/PTI)

Listen to this article 'I take pride in my achievements': Vinay Kumar hits back with stats after Sanjay Manjrekar’s '120kmph bowler' remark x 00:00

Former India pacer Vinay Kumar responded to a recent comment made by former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who dismissed Kumar's bowling speed as '120 kmph' during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Perth.

Manjrekar’s remark came during a commentary segment with Mark Nicholas and Russel Arnold, where he stated that medium pacers, like Kumar, had historically dominated India’s domestic cricket circuit, owing to the grassy surfaces on Indian pitches.

What was this horrible statement from @sanjaymanjrekar what does he mean by medium pacers like Vinay Kumar started topping the wicket takers list. @nanuramu @HarishSItagi @karnataka_sport #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/c9tkpzF6DT — Niran Poovanna (@niran_poovanna) November 23, 2024

Manjrekar suggested that bowlers like Kumar had found success in domestic cricket simply by maintaining a speed of 120 kmph, aided by the conditions that favored medium pacers. “But I think that's gone. Medium pacers like the Vinay Kumars, with no disrespect to him, were topping the wicket-taking charts because all they needed to do with grass on the pitch was put the ball at 120 kmph in the right area, and they got wickets," said Manjrekar.

However, Kumar was quick to hit back at the comment, taking to social media to defend his legacy and achievements.

The 39-year-old, who has represented India across all three formats, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his discontent with the comment, addressing Manjrekar directly. "Sanjay bhai, with due respect, your speed gun requires urgent servicing. 120KMPH. Seriously? With God’s grace, I take pride in my achievements. I am contented, satisfied, and happy with my life," he wrote.

Sanjay bhai with due respect, your speed gun requires urgent servicing.

120KMPH 🥹 Seriously?

With God’s grace I take pride in my achievements, I am contented, satisfied and happy with my life.

Medium pacer like Vinay Kumar has worked really hard to become the 1st Indian fast… — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 24, 2024

In his post, Kumar emphasised that his success was not just about speed but about consistent hard work, skill, and determination. "Medium pacer like Vinay Kumar has worked really hard to become the 1st Indian fast bowler to take 100 IPL wickets and has also played for the country in all formats. I take pride in my bowling. Anyways, best wishes and regards," he added.

Kumar’s contribution to Indian cricket, particularly in the IPL, is undeniable. He made history as the first Indian fast bowler to take 100 wickets in the IPL, setting a benchmark for consistency and performance. In his international career, Kumar represented India in 1 Test, 38 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, amassing 49 wickets. His domestic cricket achievements are even more impressive, with 504 wickets in first-class cricket, 225 in List-A matches, and 194 in T20s.

This incident marks yet another chapter in Manjrekar’s contentious commentary career. Previously, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had also taken issue with Manjrekar's remarks when he predicted a decline in Shami's IPL value due to past injuries.

Shami, bought for Rs 10 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 auction, fired back with a humorous response on Instagram, writing, "Baba ki jai hoooooo. Thoda sa gyan apne future ke liye bhi bacha lo kaam aayega Sanjay G. Kisi ko future jaana ho to sir se mile."