"I think he's one of the best bowlers in the world": Vettori hails Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood bowled just one over during the first session of the third Test match after reporting a calf issue in the warm-up, before being taken from the field due to further assessments, as per ICC. Josh Hazlewood had just returned from a side issue that made him miss out on Australia's 10-wicket win in Adelaide

Australian assistant coach Daniel Vettori heaped praise on speedster, Josh Hazlewood, by calling him one of the best bowlers in the world.

Australia has faced a severe blow in the path of winning the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the series. The seamer has pulled a calf injury, according to Cricket Australia.

It was a fightback from Team India on Day 4 of the third Test. In the attempt to avoid the follow-on and an innings defeat, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja proved to be crucial for the side. Also, tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's grit has helped India stay unbeaten in the middle.

The duo will resume the final day with a score of 252 runs for the loss of nine wickets. They are trailing by 193 runs.

Speaking at the press conference after the day's play, Daniel Vettori said that currently, Hazlewood is low in spirit and it affects the team.

"He's just pretty despondent, obviously failed it this morning in warm-ups and gave it a good crack, but yeah, it's just unfortunate for him to, I suppose, come back and put so much effort in after another injury with a side strain from the last test and then to pick up a calf injury here, particularly in these circumstances, was tough on him. Well, I think he's one of the best bowlers in the world, so it affects the team," Vettori said.

Josh Hazlewood had just returned from a side issue that made him miss out on Australia's 10-wicket win in Adelaide. Scott Boland made the way for Hazlewood in the third and important Test match of the iconic series.

In the first Test at Perth, Hazlewood had taken five wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Boland will likely take Hazlewood's spot in Australia's playing eleven for the fourth Test, held at the MCG.

Talking about Scott Boland, Australia's assistant coach hailed the 35-year-old's performance in the Adelaide Test.

"Boland speaks for himself. The way he bowled in Adelaide, the way that he's consistently been the backup seamer and every single time he's been asked to step up, particularly in Australia, he's been outstanding, so I think that would be the logical thing to conclude," he added.

In the third Test match against Australia, India opted to field first after winning the toss. Day one saw a wicketless 13 overs, but on day two, India struck back, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) turned the tide in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the stand, sparking a mini-collapse, but Australia still ended day two strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

On day three, Carey's 70 (88 balls, seven fours, two sixes) and Starc's 18 guided Australia to 445 all out in 117.1 overs. Bumrah was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 6/76, while Siraj took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with one each.

India's first innings began poorly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) falling cheaply. However, KL Rahul held firm, finishing day three unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls.

On day four, India showed resilience. Rahul's 84 (139 balls, eight fours) and Jadeja's 77 (123 balls, seven fours and one six), combined with contributions from Akash Deep (27* off 31 balls, two fours and a six) and Jasprit Bumrah (10* off 27 balls, with a six), helped India avoid the follow-on, ending the day at 252/9.

With the series tied at 1-1 and two matches remaining, Australia hold the edge in the contest.

(With ANI Inputs)