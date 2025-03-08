"I think he's very important to Indian cricket": Gambhir on Ravindra Jadeja

Debuting for India in 2009, Ravindra Jadeja has featured in 203 ODI matches. Since then, the veteran has registered 2,797 runs with an average of 32.32. He also has 13 half-centuries with the highest score of 87 runs against England

Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja by calling him a top all-rounder in the world.

Team India will now lock horns with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. So far, Rohit Sharma and his men have not suffered any loss in the tournament and will look to continue their momentum.

Whereas, Kiwis led by Mitchell Santner have looked strong in both departments, batting and bowling.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

"I've always felt that he's always gone under the radar. I think he's someone we don't speak highly about. See what he's done to Indian cricket, be it test format, be it a T20 format or in 50-over format. I think he's very important to Indian cricket in what he's done, not just with a bat or ball, in the field as well. He's, I think, one of the top all-rounders going around in world cricket. We in the dressing room know the value of Ravindra Jadeja. It's not what happens outside the dressing room," Gautam Gambhir said in a video posted by ICC on Instagram.

So far, in the Champions Trophy 2025, Ravindra Jadeja has claimed four wickets in four matches with an average of 38.25. In the semi-final clash against Australia, the all-rounder returned with the figures of two wickets for 40 runs.

With the willow, so far, the left-hander was able to garner just 16 runs in two innings.

Debuting for India in 2009, Ravindra Jadeja has featured in 203 ODI matches. Since then, the veteran has registered 2,797 runs with an average of 32.32. He also has 13 half-centuries with the highest score of 87 runs against England.

While bowling, Ravindra Jadeja has taken 230 wickets in 203 matches with an average of 35.43 and an economy of 4.86. He has two five-wicket hauls in his ODI career, one against South Africa and the other against the West Indies. His best bowling figures came against South Africa, 5/33.

(With ANI Inputs)