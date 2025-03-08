Breaking News
"KL Rahul has accepted his new role as No.6 batter": Kotak

Updated on: 08 March,2025 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent



KL Rahul has enjoyed success while batting at number five, scoring 1,000 plus runs with an average of over 50, but since the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the right-hander has been batting at number six

KL Rahul. Pic/PTI

"KL Rahul has accepted his new role as No.6 batter": Kotak
KL Rahul's batting position at number six has been a topic of discussion, but Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that he has accepted the new role wholeheartedly. The acceptance of batting position in return has given more depth to Team India's batting lineup.


KL Rahul has enjoyed success while batting at number five, scoring 1,000 plus runs with an average of over 50, but since the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the right-hander has been batting at number six.


However, adapting to the conditions, KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 42 runs against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.


Also Read: Gill’s time to thrill!

Alongside Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul added 34 runs against Australia. Sitanshu Kotak highlighted the flexibility of Rahul, who came almost an hour early to the scheduled net session. "He is someone who can open, someone who can go at 4 or 5, and someone who is doing what number 6 is demanding. He adapts well and he is very happy in the role he is performing," said Kotak.

The former Saurashtra batter said having a solid batter at No. 6 has helped the team.

"When he starts performing at that number that obviously helps him also because it is a different situation he is going in. So, that is great for the team as well. "But whatever I have spoken to him, he is happy to do whatever the team requires, and he has been doing that," he added. Kotak said there was no undue pressure on India ahead of the final, as the senior players, who have gone through such situations, have been keeping the dressing room calm ahead of the big day.

"The seniors, young players... they all talk. That is something very priceless. Rohit, Virat, Hardik, those guys are talking along with Shami and Jadeja. They have 15-20 years of experience. "They are talking to the players who have been playing for two or three years. So, some things, obviously, you learn with experience. But listening to the guys who have that experience, and they are talking about their 20 years of learning, that is a great environment," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

