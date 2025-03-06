"It feels like the right time to make way": Steve Smith calls it a quit on ODIs

Reflecting on his decision, Smith said it was the right time to step aside as Australia builds itself for the 2027 ODI World Cup

Australia’s Steve Smith celebrates his half century against India in Dubai on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith on Wednesday announced his retirement from ODI cricket following his team’s four-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy semifinal here but the star batter will continue to play Tests and T20Is.

The 35-year-old, who was leading the world champion side in the absence of an injured Pat Cummins, informed his teammates after the match that he would be stepping away from the 50-over format with immediate effect.

Reflecting on his decision, Smith said it was the right time to step aside as Australia builds itself for the 2027 ODI World Cup. “It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey,” he added in a media release shared by Cricket Australia.

A key member of Australia’s victorious 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup-winning teams, Smith was named Australia’s men’s ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021 and earned a place in the ICC men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2015.

He took over the ODI captaincy in 2015 and, fittingly, led the side one last time in his final match. “Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way,” he said.

The veteran of 170 ODIs said Test cricket remains a priority and he is looking forward to the World Test Championship Final in June. “I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage,” he said. Smith leaves behind a stellar legacy built over a period of more than 15 years since his debut.

