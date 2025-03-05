Virat Kohli came at the crease when India was in a difficult situation against Australia. With intelligent strike rotation and finding the right gaps, Virat Kohli yet again showcased his ability to score runs on difficult surfaces

Michael Clarke. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "Virat Kohli is the greatest ODI cricketer of all time", says Michael Clarke x 00:00

In the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final one against Australia, Team India stalwart Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 84 runs. Following the knock, former Australia captain Michael Clarke hailed the Indian star for his brilliance and labelled him as the greatest ODI cricketer of all-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli came at the crease when India was in a difficult situation against Australia. With intelligent strike rotation and finding the right gaps, Virat Kohli yet again showcased his ability to score runs on difficult surfaces.

"Once again, he assessed the conditions brilliantly. A class player, he knew exactly what his team needed and how to put them in a position to win the game. We saw the same in his century against Pakistan. Virat has every shot in the book—there's no questioning his ability to find boundaries. He is, in my opinion, the greatest one-day cricketer of all time, and he continues to prove it on the biggest stage, under the highest pressure. He knows what to do, and he delivers when it matters most,” said Michael Clarke to Jio Hotstar.

Also Read: TT great Sharath Kamal to retire after WTT Contender Chennai

However, Kohli’s knock could have proved to be insufficient had he not been supported by Shreyas Iyer. The right-handed batter’s time at the crease came after the dismissal of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma inside the power play.

Team India was in need of a crucial partnership during the match. Shreyas Iyer, who shouldered Virat Kohli and milked 91 runs for the third-wicket. With this, Iyer yet again proved to be a reliable option for Team India in the ODI set up.

Michael Clarke also appreciated Shreyas Iyer's innings and said that the duo complimented each other perfectly.

“He played really well. He has that aggressive approach and great intent and always looks to play his shots, which takes pressure off his batting partner. He and Virat Kohli complement each other perfectly. Virat’s experience allows him to guide Shreyas when needed and keep him composed. Their partnership was match-winning, no doubt."

"Australia managed to take a couple of wickets, and had they broken that stand earlier, especially getting Virat out, the game could have been completely different. But credit to India—they played exceptionally well,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)