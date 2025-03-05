TT great Sharath Kamal to retire after WTT Contender Chennai

Sharath Kamal has won seven gold medals in the Commonwealth Games and he would rate them at par with the two Asian Games bronze medals he secured later in his career. Sharath Kamal took to his Instagram to express gratitude for his career and he promised to reinvent himself in the new phase

Sharath Kamal (Pic: File Pic)

India table tennis legend Sharath Kamal stated that the WTT Contender Chennai will be his last tournament as a professional athlete. His illustrious career will come to an end, spanning over two decades.

The WTT (World Table Tennis) event will be played here from March 25 to 30.

"I played my first international tournament in Chennai, I will be playing my last international also in Chennai. This will be my last tournament as a professional athlete," said Sharath Kamal.

He featured in his fifth and final Olympics in Paris, last year and was India's joint flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the event.

"I have Commonwealth Games medals and Asian Games medals. Olympic medal is something I don't have in my cupboard."

"I hope I can live that dream through the younger talent coming," said the world number 42, who is still the highest ranked Indian in the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) standings.

Sharath Kamal took to his Instagram to express gratitude for his career and he promised to reinvent himself in the new phase.

The Chennai-paddler recalled the time he first held the racquet as a two-year-old "not knowing it would become my longest-standing companion."

"Not saying I am letting it go completely, but this is certainly the end for us on the big tables, in front of the big crowds. Time to give my bandana and racket some rest," he said.

"Grateful beyond words for all the joy, for all the love, for all the pain, for all the lessons, and for all the people this sport has given me. Every little piece will stay with me always," he added.

Sharath is currently the vice chairperson of the Indian Olympic Association's athletes commission.

"...it's tough to imagine what life will be like when I am not playing table tennis. But now, I must re-imagine it anyway," he said.

"...I will continue to serve the sport off the table. As they say, life comes a full circle!" he concluded.

