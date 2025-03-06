If Rahul gets to 30, he will take you across the line: Kumble

Kumble, speaking on ESPNcricinfo Match Day, felt Rahul should have batted ahead of Axar Patel, who made a handy contribution

India’s KL Rahul during his unbeaten 42 against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes KL Rahul is unfairly scrutinised, but his composed knock in India’s ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia should boost his confidence. Coming in at No. 6 in a tense chase of 265, Rahul remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls, guiding India home.

Anil Kumble

Kumble, speaking on ESPNcricinfo Match Day, felt Rahul should have batted ahead of Axar Patel, who made a handy contribution. “I know Axar did a good job of getting that partnership with Virat Kohli, but someone like KL Rahul coming in at that stage—this is what he can do. If he gets to 30, he will ensure that you cross the line. He does that and he does that consistently,” Kumble said.

The former leg-spinner also highlighted the constant pressure on Rahul. “If he does well, it’s expected. If he fails even once, suddenly the whole world comes after him. He was under pressure but today he showed what he is capable of,” he said.

