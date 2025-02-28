It was being speculated that skipper Rohit Sharma and pace ace Mohammad Shami could miss the New Zealand encounter due to injury worries

KL Rahul

Listen to this article Kiwis very formidable & competitive, says KL Rahul x 00:00

India’s KL Rahul has said that they will not taking New Zealand lightly in Sunday’s Champions Trophy fixture. “New Zealand have always been a very formidable and very competitive team. They’ve done really well over the years. We have played against them a lot of times. At ICC events as well and they’ve done well against us. It’s been quite even, the contest, so I think it should be no different,” India’s wicketkeeper-batter said at a press conference on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was being speculated that skipper Rohit Sharma and pace ace Mohammad Shami could miss the New Zealand encounter due to injury worries. However, Rahul clarified that the Indian team has no injury concerns at the moment. “Fitness-wise there are no concerns about anyone missing a game as far as I know,” Rahul added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever