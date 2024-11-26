Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

"I think Uzzie should have owned that moment": Michael Clarke on McSweeney facing first ball

26 November,2024  |  Perth
IANS

Khawaja took the first ball in the first innings and now they’re saying it’s McSweeney [for the second innings

Michael Clarke

"I think Uzzie should have owned that moment": Michael Clarke on McSweeney facing first ball
Former Australia Test captain Michael Clarke was critical of Usman Khawaja’s decision to allow debutant opener Nathan McSweeney to face the first ball in Australia’s second innings against India, saying the veteran batter had to “own the moment” in Perth.


After India set them a mammoth target of 534 after declaring their second innings at 487-6, Australia had to deal with a tricky period on Day Three, which started on a false note as McSweeney lasted just four balls before being trapped leg-before wicket by Jasprit Bumrah. “A lot of people don’t like taking first ball, so the opening batters rotate. Khawaja took the first ball in the first innings and now they’re saying it’s McSweeney [for the second innings].”


“But I think Uzzie should have said, ‘youngster, get down the other end, even though we’re going to rotate, even though I don’t like taking it, it’s my time’. [He should have said] ‘I’m a senior player. I’m 38 years of age in a week’s time. Listen here, youngster, I know you want to do it, [but] get down there. It’s my turn’. I think Uzzie should have owned that moment,” said Clarke to Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast show.

