I want to cash in as much as I can: Harry Brook after scoring 184*

Updated on: 25 February,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Wellington
The 24-year-old plundered his fourth century in only his sixth Test match to put England in full control in Wellington

I want to cash in as much as I can: Harry Brook after scoring 184*

England’s Harry Brook celebrates his ton v NZ yesterday. Pic/AFP


England’s Harry Brook said he was determined to “cash in” and enjoy the moment after hitting an unbeaten 184 against New Zealand in the second Test on Friday. 


The 24-year-old plundered his fourth century in only his sixth Test match to put England in full control in Wellington. His innings was all the more remarkable as Brook came to the crease with England wobbling at 21-3 inside the first seven overs at the Basin Reserve. He shared in an unbeaten partnership of 294 with Joe Root, who was on 101 when rain intervened to end the action early on day one with England on 315-3. 



“There are good times at the minute. But just around the corner could be a bad time, so you have to enjoy these moments and cash in as much as I can,” said Yorkshire-born Brook. 


He made his Test debut last September, but has already chalked up four centuries including three on the tour of Pakistan last December. “One thing I have worked on the last few years is trying to stay as level-headed as possible,” he added.

