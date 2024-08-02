‘I was hoping my July 13 FaceTime call to Aunshu wouldn’t be the last’

“Even on the morning of July 31, I contacted Kuki to check on Aunshu and Kuki said he is okay. So I didn’t know that was going to be my last contact”

Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil, who in this newspaper on July 2, urged the BCCI to come forward and help Aunshuman Gaekwad with his massive medical expenditure needed to combat blood cancer, had hoped that his July 13 FaceTime conversation with his former teammate wouldn’t be the last.

“Aunshu wanted to talk with me so his son Kuki made a FaceTime call. I could see a frail Anshu telling me to come to Baroda and he will prepare a fish dish for me,” Patil revealed to mid-day. His former India and West Zone teammate, 71, breathed his last on Wednesday night.

“Even on the morning of July 31, I contacted Kuki to check on Aunshu and Kuki said he is okay. So I didn’t know that was going to be my last contact.” The BCCI acted on Patil’s plea and a request made by Kapil Dev and granted the ex-India batsman, selector and coach Rs one crore.