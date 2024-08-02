Breaking News
IPL teams divided over mega auction, impact player rule

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pic/AFP

The IPL team owners were divided in their opinions on issues ranging from the mega auction to the impact substitute player rule when they met with the BCCI officials in Mumbai on Wednesday.


Teams are not likely to be allowed to retain more than five players with one Right to Match (RTM) card. The RTM card gives a franchise the opportunity to match the final bid of a player from their squad of the previous season.


The BCCI secretary later confirmed to the media that the board will be taking its decisions soon on all the points that were discussed.

