I was just a bit more emotional: Khawaja

Usman Khawaja celebrates his century on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Usman Khawaja said the taunts of the Edgbaston crowd spurred him on to an “emotional” maiden Test hundred in England as he led Australia’s fightback in the Ashes opener. Khawaja’s (141) more than six-and-a-half hour stay may have lacked the dynamism of some of England’s Bazball batting, but there was no denying the value of an innings that still featured 14 fours and two sixes.

The 36-year-old’s seventh hundred in 18 Tests since he was recalled last year also ended a decade-long wait to reach three figures at this level on English soil. Prior to this innings, Khawaja’s top score in a Test in England was 54, with his corresponding average a lowly 19.60. “When I’m getting sprayed [barracked] by the crowd as I’m walking out there today and as I’m going to nets being told that I can’t score runs in England...I guess it was just a bit more emotional than normal,” he said.

Khawaja, who attended Saturday’s post-play press conference with his daughter Aisha, said having his family around him helped ease the pressures surrounding what is set to be his last tour of England. “These young ones keep me young and make me realise that there’s a lot to life and a lot of good stuff after I stop playing cricket. Every Test match is a bonus for me because we thought my career was over. In my head, it’s the last [Ashes] tour I’ll be on, unless I pull a Jimmy Anderson and come back when I’m 41.”

