Breaking News
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I was nervous initially KL Rahul on his comeback

'I was nervous initially': KL Rahul on his comeback

Updated on: 13 September,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

Top

“This is my first international match after a long time. I played a couple of practice games, but we all know the intensity is not the same. So when I walked in, I had that initial nervousness,” Rahul told Star Sports

'I was nervous initially': KL Rahul on his comeback

KL Rahul

Listen to this article
'I was nervous initially': KL Rahul on his comeback
x
00:00

Returning to action after a long injury layoff, India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul says he was a bundle of nerves and it took him some time to settle down before going for his shots against a quality Pakistan attack in the Asia Cup here on Monday.


Also Read: Biggest challenge was to get rid of that fear and pain aspect of things: KL Rahul


Rahul, 31, smashed an unconquered 106-ball 111 to play a vital role in India’s massive 228-run win. “This is my first international match after a long time. I played a couple of practice games, but we all know the intensity is not the same. So when I walked in, I had that initial nervousness,” Rahul told Star Sports. 


“It took me 10-15 balls to just calm myself down and get my feet moving, get my mind thinking of the right things. Then, when I hit one or two boundaries, all those things, the fogginess went away, and it became like before.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kl rahul Asia Cup 2023 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK