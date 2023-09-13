'I was nervous initially': KL Rahul on his comeback

“This is my first international match after a long time. I played a couple of practice games, but we all know the intensity is not the same. So when I walked in, I had that initial nervousness,” Rahul told Star Sports

Returning to action after a long injury layoff, India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul says he was a bundle of nerves and it took him some time to settle down before going for his shots against a quality Pakistan attack in the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Rahul, 31, smashed an unconquered 106-ball 111 to play a vital role in India’s massive 228-run win. “This is my first international match after a long time. I played a couple of practice games, but we all know the intensity is not the same. So when I walked in, I had that initial nervousness,” Rahul told Star Sports.

“It took me 10-15 balls to just calm myself down and get my feet moving, get my mind thinking of the right things. Then, when I hit one or two boundaries, all those things, the fogginess went away, and it became like before.”

