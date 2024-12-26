Breaking News
Six-year-old boy critically injured after being run over by car in Vasai
ATS launches campaign to crack down on illegally staying Bangladeshis
Kamgar Sena protests over 'deteriorating conditions' of BEST, BMC chief's remark
Palghar: Forest officer booked for bribery, ACB finds Rs 1.32 crore cash, gold
Kalyan rape case: CM Fadnavis calls for swift justice
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > I was thinking how happy my mom would be Harleen on ton

'I was thinking how happy my mom would be': Harleen on ton

Updated on: 26 December,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

She got her half-century in 62 balls, and then accelerated greatly to bring up her century in 98 balls.

'I was thinking how happy my mom would be': Harleen on ton

India’s Harleen Deol during her century against West Indies in Baroda on Tuesday. Pic/BCCI

Listen to this article
'I was thinking how happy my mom would be': Harleen on ton
x
00:00

India batter Harleen Deol, who notched up her maiden ODI hundred in the side’s 115-run win over the West Indies, said she was thinking how much her mother would be elated on seeing her get a century for the first time in international cricket.


At Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Harleen stood up to hit 115 off 103 balls, hitting 16 boundaries to lead India’s charge of making 358-5, their joint-highest total in women’s ODIs. She got her half-century in 62 balls, and then accelerated greatly to bring up her century in 98 balls.


“My mom keeps saying this thing that God gives happiness to those who share it. Those who don’t share it, God says that he is not sharing it, as he won’t be happy with such a small happiness. It’s just God’s plan. You just have to keep believing in it. Keep having trust in him. That’s the only thing.


“You can’t think that I wish I could score 100 in the next 10 matches. But it’s like, it can be possible too. When I was there, I was thinking how happy my mom would be. I remember when I got injured, everyone was around me. But then my mom was someone, she never got irritated because I couldn’t walk,” said Harleen in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts.

The significance of Harleen’s knock is huge, considering she had suffered a knee injury while playing for Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 and underwent an ACL surgery in Mumbai. Speaking about how the rehab phase made her mentally tougher, Harleen stated, “When you are in rehab, you keep overtaking small challenges. So, you become mentally strong. We plan ahead without thinking — to do this and that, but it doesn’t happen. So, I just take time — live one day at a time. Just enjoy that time, enjoy that moment. Next day, next start, next everything, next day.” The win also ensured India won the ODI series after previously winning T20I series 2-1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india west indies India vs West Indies vadodara sports news indian womens cricket team cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK