"I was very surprised when I heard the term opting out'': Ricky Ponting on Rohit's absence

Ricky Ponting (Pic: File Pic)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said that it took him by surprise when the Indian dugout termed skipper Rohit Sharma's absence as "opting out."

Ponting stated that the move was on expected lines.

The Sydney Test match kickstarted with Team India looking to secure a win in order to level the series.

However, Jasprit Bumrah walked out for the toss and said Rohit had opted out of the Sydney Test.

"I think the reaction has been that they all sort of expected that it might happen," Ricky Ponting told The ICC Review.

"The chat's been for the last couple of days that everyone expected that Rohit would not play this game, that Shubman Gill would come back in and that (Jasprit) Bumrah would probably take over the captaincy again and that's the way it's turned out."

Keeping in mind, India's situation, Ricky Ponting totally agreed with Rohit's snub decision for the SCG Test. But, the Australian was surprised by the news that came from the Indian camp.

"I was very surprised when I heard the term 'opting out' coming into such an important game," Ricky Ponting said.

"We know he's been a great stalwart for Indian cricket over a long period of time. So the way that they've actually worded it, you can only take it on face value."

"We've got to believe what we're hearing coming out of the Indian camp, but being such a big game, knowing that they have to win this one to retain the trophy, it was an interesting time for one of their more experienced players to opt out."

Rohit Sharma looked like a pale shadow of himself in the ongoing series Down Under, struggling to execute even his bread-and-butter shots including the trademark front-foot pull.

During the customary pre-match warm-up session, Rohit was seen playing football with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who along with Abhimanyu Easwaran will end the series without getting an international game.

Ricky Ponting was not very clear with the words, but very well understands that it could be the end of Rohit Sharma's career in Test cricket.

"You'd think it's probably a long way back for Rohit Sharma now in this format of the game," Ponting said.

"India don't play a Test match, I believe, until the middle or late June, which is a long way away when you're sort of coming to the back end of your career.

"I think he's been a terrific player for India so with those sort of guys, you wish them all the best and hope to see them back out there again, but as I said, I think it will be a long - and probably difficult road - back for him."

Ponting had no doubt that the attempt made by Steve Smith at second slip off Kohli's blade was a clean take.

Kohli edged a length delivery from Scott Boland to second slip, where Smith was positioned. Smith dived low to his right, seemingly catching the ball near the ground before flicking it upward toward gully, where Marnus Labuschagne completed the catch.

However, the decision was referred to the TV umpire, who ultimately ruled Kohli not out.

"I was in the back of the (commentary) box as it happened and from what I saw, and what I believe to be the interpretation of the rules, that seemed to be out to me," Ricky Ponting said.

"The ball may have touched the ground. It may not have touched the ground, but the fact that his right index finger was still underneath the ball, I thought it was a clear catch."

The incident took place in the eighth over, off the first ball Kohli faced and Ponting admitted the limited angles available did not help.

"It might be one of those ones that depends which dressing room he's (Kohli) sitting in as well.

"Every Indian fan and Indian player will say that's not out as it clearly touched the ground, but you could tell by the reaction of the Australians when it happened and even when they saw the replay on the big screen that they were all pretty confident that it was out."

"I'm sure over the course of this Test match we'll talk about it a whole lot more," Ricky Ponting said.

(With PTI Inputs)