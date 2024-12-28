Ponting brands Rohit’s dismissal as ‘lazy’

“That is just a lazy, not switched on, not up for the moment type of shot. He is known as one of the best pullers and hookers of the ball, but that is nothing,” said Ponting

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was critical of the tame pull shot India captain Rohit Sharma played that led to his dismissal off Pat Cummins on day two of the Boxing Day test at Melbourne.

“That is just a lazy, not switched on, not up for the moment type of shot. He is known as one of the best pullers and hookers of the ball, but that is nothing,” said Ponting.

