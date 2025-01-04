‘I wasn’t in frame of mind to take charge because of nature of wicket’: Pant

Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

04 January,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI

Pant, who copped severe criticism from all corners for his callous approach to batting during the previous Test at Melbourne, made a 98-ball 40 in India’s 185 all out here on Friday.

Rishabh Pant gets hit on the arm en route his 40. Pic/Getty Images

India’s Rishabh Pant said he batted with restraint on the opening day against Australia because character of the SCG pitch and the game situation did not allow him to be his customary aggressive self. Pant, who copped severe criticism from all corners for his callous approach to batting during the previous Test at Melbourne, made a 98-ball 40 in India’s 185 all out here on Friday.


“I think in this innings, I was not in a frame of mind where I wanted to take charge of the game because the wicket was doing too much and the kind of situation we were in,” Pant said. “I would say there might be a 50-50 chance which I could have taken early on in this innings, but sometimes you have to play more secure cricket especially the way, wicket was behaving,” he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


