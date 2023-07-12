Ian Healy: 'David Warner’s Headingley show wasn’t good enough'

Warner was dismissed for just four in the first innings and one in the second innings, caught by Zak Crawley in the slips off the bowling of his arch nemesis Stuart Broad on both occasions

David Warner

Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy reckoned that David Warner was not good enough in the third Test at Headingley but he still wants the 36-year-old veteran to open alongside Usman Khawaja in the fourth Test in Manchester, starting from July 19.

Warner was dismissed for just four in the first innings and one in the second innings, caught by Zak Crawley in the slips off the bowling of his arch nemesis Stuart Broad on both occasions.

“What he put out at Headingley wasn’t good enough. His technique recently had been much better, head over the ball, but it all disappeared at Headingley,” Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

“He was jumping around, he was unstable at the crease and he was distracted by the crowd. It wasn’t good enough.”

