Ian Healy: 'David Warner’s Headingley show wasn’t good enough'

Updated on: 12 July,2023 08:01 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Warner was dismissed for just four in the first innings and one in the second innings, caught by Zak Crawley in the slips off the bowling of his arch nemesis Stuart Broad on both occasions

David Warner

Former Australia cricketer Ian Healy reckoned that David Warner was not good enough in the third Test at Headingley but he still wants the 36-year-old veteran to open alongside Usman Khawaja in the fourth Test in Manchester, starting from July 19.


Also Read: David Warner announces Test retirement plans ahead of WTC Final against India


“What he put out at Headingley wasn’t good enough. His technique recently had been much better, head over the ball, but it all disappeared at Headingley,” Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

“He was jumping around, he was unstable at the crease and he was distracted by the crowd. It wasn’t good enough.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

