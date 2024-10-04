ICC launches AI tool to tackle online abuse

This AI-powered tool, in collaboration with GoBubble, monitors toxic content like hate speech and harassment across official and player social media channels, aiming to protect mental health and foster a positive atmosphere

The ICC has introduced a social media moderation tool at the Women’s T20 World Cup to “protect the cricket community from toxic content” and create a safer and inclusive online environment for players and fans.

The tournament got underway in Sharjah on Thursday. This AI-powered tool, in collaboration with GoBubble, monitors toxic content like hate speech and harassment across official and player social media channels, aiming to protect mental health and foster a positive atmosphere.

