Rohit Sharma also ended the tournament with a career-best performance. Featuring eight matches, the Indian skipper smashed 257 runs with an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. He registered three half-centuries with a highest score of 92. He ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Fir jaan mein jaan aayi...": Rohit Sharma recalls relief felt on winning ICC T20 WC x 00:00

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on how relieved it was for him on a personal level when he won the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Rohit Sharma was speaking at an event in Kajarat. During the event, he expressed his feeling about the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

Speaking at the event, Rohit said, "Our main aim was to win the World Cup. Once we won the World Cup, fir jaan mein jaan aayi (I got my life back once again)".

On inaugurating the academy, the 'Hitman' said, "I am in front of you now, opening this new academy. I can guarantee that the next Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah will come out of here only."

Rohit retired as a double T20 WC champion from the shortest format of the game, winning the title back in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy. In 151 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Recently under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India registered a dominant 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh. The side will further lock horns with New Zealand in Test format before going to Australia for the iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy". The clash between India and Australia will kick start on November 22 with the first Test match set to be played in Perth. This time the BGT will be a five-match affair which will serve as an extra spice in the rivalry.

(With ANI Inputs)