ICC may not follow BCCI in allowing saliva to shine ball

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) may not allow the use of saliva on the ball like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, which kicked off at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who heads the ICC’s Cricket Committee, said that the use of saliva (which was banned during the Covid-19 pandemic) will be discussed in Dubai soon for the meeting.

“Saliva does not make a big difference with the white ball, but it does for the red ball, especially when it comes to reverse swing,” said Ganguly.

Nevertheless, the issue will be discussed at the meeting among members which include VVS Laxman, Mahela Jayawardene, Daniel Vettori and Shaun Pollock. Ganguly also indicated that the committee will have new members soon.