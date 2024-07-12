VVS Laxman who represented India in 134 test matches scored 8,781 runs with an average of 45.97. He also heap praises on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja for their contributions in the shortest format of the game. The trio announced their retirement from the format after the T20 World Cup 2024 victory

VVS Laxman (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "India showed resilience to win T20 WC and celebrations told that story": VVS Laxman x 00:00

Legendary batsman VVS Laxman hailed Team India's "resilience" while winning the T20 World Cup 2024. Further, he also said the passionate celebration by players and former head coach Rahul Dravid exemplified the value of that triumph to them.

India won the elusive ICC title after 11 years and their second T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The kind of finish we had after we were under pressure with South Africa batters needing 30 runs off 30 balls. And from there to show character, resilience and self-belief to pull off the match from the jaws of defeat, it shows the character of the entire team," Laxman said in a video posted by the BCCI on its 'X' handle.

"The amount of hard work they put in, the celebrations (by the players and support staff) told the bigger story behind this victory."

VVS Laxman also said the celebration showed what the victory meant to the players and the support staff.

Also Read: "Brothers, can you relate...": Irfan Pathan shares hilarious meme on spat with brother Yusuf during match

"Obviously, it is a special feeling winning the World Cup. When you are playing against the best and win the trophy, it means a lot to all the players participating in the tournament.

"Everyone showed their emotions and it showed how much it meant to each and every player in the squad, as well as the support staff, the emotions were really high. You saw Hardik Pandya breaking down once he bowled the last delivery. You saw Rohit Sharma on the ground.

"The entire country is rejoicing this win. It was a special feeling keeping in mind we had come close (to winning the title) six months back (ODI World Cup). We should have won the 50-over World Cup, dominating the entire tournament but not being able to cross the final hurdle," he said.

Laxman made a special mention of the expressive celebration of Dravid, who generally abhors public show of emotions.

"Someone like Rahul with whom I have played so much cricket, knew him for so many years, but for him to show that emotions, first when the last ball was bowled and then the various conversations he was having with the team members and when he lifted the trophy."

"I thought it was a great gesture by Rohit and Virat Kohli to hand over the trophy to him (Dravid) and the way he celebrated by lifting the trophy, it showed how much it meant to each one of them," said Laxman who paired with Dravid in a memorable Test win against Australia in Kolkata in 2001 when they stitched that famous 376-run partnership after following-on.

VVS Laxman who represented India in 134 test matches scored 8,781 runs with an average of 45.97. He also heap praises on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja for their contributions in the shortest format of the game. The trio announced their retirement from the format after the T20 World Cup 2024 victory.

"My message to these stalwarts of the game, Virat, Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja, an extremely talented player who has contributed immensely to the progress of the Indian team. Congratulations for the contributions you have made to this great game and set an example to the youngsters to follow. The passion and the pride with which they had played this game is exemplary.

"While they have retired from this format, I am sure they will continue to prepare the way they did so far in their career and continue to bring laurels to the country.

"Big congratulations for an excellent T20 career and I am sure they will continue to contribute in the longer version of the game and in the 50-over format."

(With PTI Inputs)