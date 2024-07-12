"Brothers, can you relate...": Irfan Pathan shares hilarious meme on spat with brother Yusuf during match

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan shared a crucial partnership but were unable to take the team home. India lost the game by 54 runs eventually

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a hilarious meme on his verbal spat with his brother Yusuf Pathan during the World Championship of Legends match against South Africa.

Taking to Instagram, Pathan posted a video of him and Yusuf having a spat while attempting a run, with caption "Brothers when they are alone". Later on came a scene of he and Yusuf sharing a hug, titled "Brothers in front of parents".

Poking fun at the nature of fights between siblings that are common within any household, Pathan wrote in caption, "Brothers can you relate".

South Africa Champions defeated India Champions while Australia Champions prevailed over West Indies Champions in the last two league games of the World Championship of Legends 2024 here at County Ground, Northampton on Wednesday.



The league stage ended with four semi-finalists, Pakistan Champions will clash with West Indies Champions for the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Australia will lock horns with India on July 12. The winners will directly play the match on July 13.

Riding upon blistering half-centuries from opener Jacques Synman and wicketkeeper Richard Levi, the South Africa Champions posted a total of 210/8 in 20 overs, and the bowlers restricted India to 156/6 in the allotted 20 overs to end their campaign on a winning note. Synman, who scored an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the previous game, once again showcased his batting prowess and blasted 73 off 43 balls (10x4s, 3x6s) to lay a solid foundation for his team.

Later, Levi smashed a 25-ball 60, with 5 sixes and as many boundaries, and helped his team dominate the middle overs. While the Indian bowlers did make a strong comeback in the death overs, they could not prevent the Proteas from posting a big total. Harbhajan Singh (4/25) was the pick of the bowlers for India as the Turbanator rolled back the clock with his off-spin bowling.

India's opening batsmen fell short to deliver an impressive start as they lost five wickets for just 77 runs in 11.3 overs. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan shared a crucial partnership but were unable to take the team home.

India lost the game by 54 runs eventually.

