The T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a warm welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy. India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs

VVS Laxman (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article "This is what sports does....": VVS Laxman hails Team India's grand T20 WC victory parade x 00:00

Former Indian cricketer and current National Cricket Academy chief hailed VVS Laxman hailed Team India's "victory parade" in Mumbai following their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the cricketers and staff departed for Mumbai. Following their return, the Board of Control for Cricket in India organized a "victory parade" to celebrate their triumph from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Indian cricketers went to Wankhede stadium amid the cheers. They were then felicitated with the prize money of Rs. 125 crores by the BCCI. Players then expressed themselves about their win and the performances of the key players in the T20 World Cup 2024 inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, "Vande Mataram".

Also Read: Team India stars show gratitude after the "victory parade" in Mumbai

Taking to X, Laxman wrote, "Spectacular scenes from Mumbai. This is what Sport does, unite people and give them so much to cheer about and spread joy. Thanking our team once again for giving so many of our countrymen so much joy and happiness. Here's to many more trophies and celebrations. #VictoryParade."

Spectacular scenes from Mumbai.

This is what Sport does, unite people and give them so much to cheer about and spread joy. Thanking our team once again for giving so many of our countrymen so much joy and happiness. Here’s to many more trophies and celebrations. #VictoryParade pic.twitter.com/y2BR8KMyGR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 4, 2024

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a warm welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 from a hurricane-struck Barbados before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7, while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict the Proteas to 169/8, despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

(With ANI Inputs)