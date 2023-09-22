Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > ICC Mens World Cup 2023 Naseem Shah ruled out

ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Naseem Shah ruled out!

Updated on: 22 September,2023 12:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq said Hasan had been recalled because of the injury to Naseem Khan.Naseem, 20, had suffered a shoulder injury during their match against India in the Asia Cup. He has been advised to undergo surgery and is expected to recover in three to four months

ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Naseem Shah ruled out!

Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah injured during a match (Pic: AFP and PTI)

Listen to this article
ICC Men's World Cup 2023: Naseem Shah ruled out!
x
00:00

Pakistan's young gun Naseem Shah is ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023. Hasan Ali is all set to make a comeback ahead of the World Cup starting in October.


Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq said Hasan had been recalled because of the injury to Naseem Shah.
Naseem, 20, had suffered a shoulder injury during their match against India in the Asia Cup. He has been advised to undergo surgery and is expected to recover in three to four months.


Inzamam also announced three travelling reserves wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan for the World Cup who would be considered if there were any injuries in the squad.


Also Read: R Ashwin expresses his love for Indian cricket

"We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament," Inzamam said in a release.
"I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.

"I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need."

Pakistan will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 before their tournament opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

The showpiece will be held in October and November in India.
Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (Caps), Shadab Khan (V.Capt), Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Osama Mir.
Travelling Reserves: Muhammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

(With Agency Inputs)

pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ODI World Cup 2023 cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK